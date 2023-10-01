ADVERTISEMENT

Aurolab’s new warehouse facility inaugurated in Madurai

October 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

R. Dinesh, Executive Chairman TVS SCS Global, at the inaugural function of Aurolab’s warehouse in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Aurolab’s new warehouse facility was inaugurated on the premises of Aurolab at Veerapanjan in Madurai on Sunday. 

The new building was inaugurated by chief guest R. Dinesh, Executive Chairman – TVS SCS Global, President- CII National Council. Mr. Dinesh while addressing the audience, said, “When a man with a vision goes away, his vision too would wither away, but in the case of Aravind Eye Hospital, the vision is being carried by his successors to win the one man’s mission.” They continue to win the hearts of millions through their service to the poor, he added.  

 Aurolab manufactures consumables such as intraocular lenses, surgical sutures, pharmaceutical products, surgical blades and equipment. The newly opened warehouse is spread over an area of 20,000 square feet and would be used to store drugs and other components produced at the manufacturing unit in Madurai.

The inauguration was conducted along with the celebration of the 105th birth anniversary of Dr. G. Venkataswamy, founder and former chairman of Aravind Eye Hospitals.  

Dr. P. Namperumalsamy, Trustee, Aurolab Trust, Chairman Emeritus – AECS, R. D. Sriram, Managing Director, Aurolab, and others were present at the event. 

