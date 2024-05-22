GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Auditor, poses as Bombay High Court Judge, arrested

Published - May 22, 2024 09:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi SIPCOT police have arrested a Chennai-based auditor who posed as a Bombay High Court Judge and created ruckus at the District Police Office here on Tuesday.

 Police sources said that a man had come to the District Police office on Tuesday in a car and had introduced himself as a ‘Judge’ of Bombay High Court to the receptionist, Mariammal. He said that he wanted to meet the Superintendent of Police. When Ms. Mariammal asked him to produce his identity card, he refused and picked up an argument with her.

 As Ms. Mariammal informed the Thoothukudi SIPCOT Police about it, Sub-Inspector Sivakumar rushed to the spot and grilled the stranger, who was identified as auditor Bhaskar, 57, of Karpagambal Nagar in Kottivaakkam in Chennai.

 During investigation, police found that Bhaskar, who had come to Udangudi along with his friend Ramachandran of Coimbatore, had gone to the Meignanapuram police station and exerted pressure on the Sub-Inspector there in the guise of ‘Judge’ to take action in a case in favour of his friend. However, the Sub-Inspector told him that he would take action as per law.

 Upset over this, Bhaskar had come to Thoothukudi to meet the SP and file a complaint against the Meignanapuram Police Station Sub-Inspector and landed in trouble for posing as Judge of Bombay High Court.

 Besides arresting Bhaskar, the police also seized his car.

