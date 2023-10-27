ADVERTISEMENT

Auction of granite quarries put off

October 27, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

The scheduled public auction of granite quarries in three villages in Madurai district has been postponed to November 30, said Collector M.S. Sangeetha here on Friday.

The district administration had proposed the auction for quarries on government poromboke lands situated in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Tiruchunai villages on October 31. However, due to certain administration reasons, the auction has been postponed to November 30, a release said.

Welcoming the decision, farmers’ associations said the government should direct the administration not to proceed with auction of new quarries as they posed threat to the fragile eco-system. Residents of three villages had staged demonstrations over the last week in Melur and Madurai to draw the attention of the government.

