HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auction of granite quarries put off

October 27, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

The scheduled public auction of granite quarries in three villages in Madurai district has been postponed to November 30, said Collector M.S. Sangeetha here on Friday.

The district administration had proposed the auction for quarries on government poromboke lands situated in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Tiruchunai villages on October 31. However, due to certain administration reasons, the auction has been postponed to November 30, a release said.

Welcoming the decision, farmers’ associations said the government should direct the administration not to proceed with auction of new quarries as they posed threat to the fragile eco-system. Residents of three villages had staged demonstrations over the last week in Melur and Madurai to draw the attention of the government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.