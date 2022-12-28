Attendance to be marked with app for rural job guarantee scheme workers

December 28, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Virudhunagar

In order to ensure transparency and workers working for the right duration of time, Virudhunagar district administration would implement registration of attendance for all Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme workers under National National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App from January 1, 2023.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that the app for registration of attendance was introduced by the Centre in May 2022.

The registration of attendance for works taken up under the scheme engaging even less than 20 workers would be done only with the App.

Hence, all the workers, including differently-abled should register their attendance under the app both in the mornings and afternoons. Only the attendance registered twice a day under the app would be recognised and wages disbursed, the Collector.