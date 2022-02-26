Attempts to woo councillors continue as DMK yet to name candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

As the DMK high command is yet to name candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the three Corporations in the southern districts, all-out attempts are being made to woo councillors to strengthen the candidature of aspirants.

The ruling DMK, which enjoys the support of 45 councillors, including an independent, is all set to get both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor posts of Tirunelveli Corporation even as its allies Congress, MDMK, CPI (M) and the Indian Union Muslim League have bagged six seats. The AIADMK, which had bagged the Mayor post in this Corporation for two tenures, has now been reduced to a small entity with just four councillors, including former Deputy Mayor Jeganathan alias Ganesan.

As the race for the posts of Mayor and the Deputy Mayor became too hot to handle due to intra-party rivalry laced with caste overtones, the councilors were taken to a resort in Kerala in a bid to insulate them from possible horse-trading.

Meanwhile, Palayamkottai MLA and DMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary M. Abdul Wahab, who had accompanied the councillors-elect to a beachside resort at Poovar near Thiruvananthapuram went to Chennai on Thursday to meet the party’s senior leaders and the higher-ups to discuss his choice of candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of Tirunelveli Corporation.

“The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor to be handpicked by our Chief MInister will be a highly accessible and down-to-earth persons, who will never bring disrepute to the party and the administration,” Mr. Abdul Wahab told The Hindu when asked about his choice of candidates.

In Thoothukudi, N. P. Jegan, younger brother of Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan is all set to assume office of the Mayor while councillor from ward 46 Jenita Selvaraj is expected to be his deputy. Even though son of former deputy mayor Thommai Yesuvadiyan and councilor of ward 7 Nirmal was trying hard to get the post of Deputy Mayor, he may not be chosen.

In Nagercoil Corporation, the Congress has planned to press its demand of getting the Deputy Mayor post to councilor of ward 44 Naveen Kumar as the Mayor post is to be gifted to DMK’s Mahesh. At the same time, the ruling party is not apparently ready to give Deputy Mayor post to Congress. Instead, the ruling party has handpicked DMK’s senior member and councillor Ramakrishnan of ward 9. Hence, the Congress is not happy with this decision.

Seizing this opportunity, the BJP, which has 11 councillors in the Nagercoil Corporation council, tries to fish in the muddy water by wooing the Congress and the AIADMK, which collectively have 18 councillors. Sensing the impending danger, the DMK is now hastily taking damage-control measures by appeasing the Congress.