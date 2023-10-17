Attempts to give away railway property to private sector, says Madurai MP

October 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

In a startling revelation, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has said that the railways has proposed to give away 40.61 acres including the Arasaradi playground and Railway Colony land parcel to private sector for “commercial consideration.”

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the MP said that from time immemorial, the playground situated in the heart of the city had been useful for many people.

It had helped produce several stalwarts in athletics and other games. Likewise, the Railway Colony, also situated close to the Railway Junction and Periyar bus stand, has at least 1500 trees, he said.

“It is the only location having the maximum green cover...” he added.

The MP said that the market value of the two properties may be around ₹ 1,200 crore and condemned the railways for initiating the process. “According to information I have, the officials in Madurai Division have given the details regarding the above said two properties to the Railway Land Development Authority,” and added that he would mobilise the people of Madurai to protest against the move of the railways.

“The railways has been privatising many areas under some pretext or the other. However, such a move to gift the public property to a private sector for commercial consideration cannot be allowed. I will strongly oppose it,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The Railway Colony land, which totally measured 40.61 acres, was likely to be given away in two parts - 11.45 acres and 29.16 acres, he replied to a query.

When asked if there was any other move by the railways to part with their properties in Tamil Nadu, he said that he had raised the issue in the Parliament in 2021 when there was a move to give away or convert about 15 playgrounds, including those used by stalwarts like M.S. Dhoni and P.T. Usha.

I said, “They should always remain as playgrounds only. Under no circumstances, they should be converted into any other form.”

Now, the railways has targeted Madurai.

Many young practising athletes and people using the Arasaradi playground for walking purposes have already expressed concern and disappointment.

“With their support, I hope to stall the proposal of the railways...”, the MP said.