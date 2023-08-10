August 10, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In a daring incident, a Scheduled Caste teen and his younger sister were hacked by three teens belonging to a dominant intermediate caste in Nanguneri in the district on Wednesday night.

According to the relatives of the juvenile victims, the boy, a Class 11 student of a government-aided school in Valliyoor, was constantly harassed by the trio, who allegedly forced him to buy cigarettes for them during lunch interval and after the end of school hours. When he refused, he was reportedly beaten-up.

Upset over this, the boy refused to go to school even after his mother and his younger sister, who is also studying in the same school, persuaded him to attend classes. Following his continued absence, the teachers contacted the boy’s parents, who are manual labourers, over the phone and spoke to him also. The parents took their son to school on Wednesday and narrated the alleged ordeal the boy was undergoing at the hands of the three students, also from Nanguneri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the complaint, the teachers reprimanded the trio and warned them that any more harassment would lead to stringent action against them. However, the intermediate caste boys, after the end of the school hours, reportedly threatened the boy of dire consequences.

Against this backdrop, the trio trespassed into the house of the boy on Wednesday night, hacked him and also his younger sister as she attempted to save her brother. They suffered grievous cut injuries and as they began screaming for help, the trio escaped. The neighbours came running and by then the siblings had swooned. They were taken to the Nanguneri Government Hospital and then to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment around 10 p.m.. Their relatives and neighbours blocked vehicular traffic on the Nanguneri road branching out from the nearby Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway.

They alleged that the Nanguneri police did not come to the spot immediately even though they were alerted about the attack. Even as the agitation was going on with members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi backing them, the victims’ grandfather Krishnan, 60, swooned at the protest venue. He was taken to the Nanguneri Government Hospital, where he breathed his last.

As the news spread, the protest intensified even though Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan arrived at the spot to hold talks with the protestors. Later, the relatives of the injured siblings withdrew the agitation after the SP assured them that the attackers would be nabbed immediately.

They also agreed to receive the body of Krishnan.

“We are a minority community living in Nanguneri and are under constant threat from a particular caste people. This attack is part of a continuing menace. Since we want to live in peace here, we don’t want to agitate as it may lead to more attacks on us, we fear,” said a relative of the injured teens.

Nanguneri police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attackers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.