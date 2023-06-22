ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to murder gatekeeper at Nedunkulam manned level crossing

June 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police are on the lookout for two persons who tried to murder a gatekeeper and ransacked the gatekeeper’s room at Nedunkulam manned level crossing near Tirunelveli on Thursday early morning.

 Police said two unidentified persons carrying machetes entered the room of gatekeeper Vishnu and tried to hack him. However, he managed to escape from the culprits. After ransacking the room, the duo smashed two telephones and tried to set afire the room after sprinkling petrol all over. However, they escaped on seeing a vehicle coming towards the level crossing.

Apart from Government Railway Police, the Moontradaippu police are also trying to identify the culprits.

