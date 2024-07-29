ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to murder earthmover operator

Published - July 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An earthmover operator was hacked by unidentified persons due to suspected prior enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said earthmover operator P. Tamil Selvan, 39, of Manakaavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai was hacked by three persons even as he was standing in front of his house on Monday. With the CCTV footages collected from the cameras fitted near the scene of crime, the police have identified the culprits.

 During investigation, the Palayamkottai police found that Mr. Tamil Selvan was working for the victory of his relative and advocate John in the Tirunelveli Bar Association election held recently. Tamil Selvan’s work in support of Mr. John continued despite death threats from a rival advocate.

 “The rival advocate’s supporter is in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested in connection with a crime. We suspect that the rival advocate might have hired his supporter’s friends to murder Tamil Selvan,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Efforts are on to nab the trio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US