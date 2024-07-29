GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attempt to murder earthmover operator

Published - July 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

An earthmover operator was hacked by unidentified persons due to suspected prior enmity.

 Police said earthmover operator P. Tamil Selvan, 39, of Manakaavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai was hacked by three persons even as he was standing in front of his house on Monday. With the CCTV footages collected from the cameras fitted near the scene of crime, the police have identified the culprits.

 During investigation, the Palayamkottai police found that Mr. Tamil Selvan was working for the victory of his relative and advocate John in the Tirunelveli Bar Association election held recently. Tamil Selvan’s work in support of Mr. John continued despite death threats from a rival advocate.

 “The rival advocate’s supporter is in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested in connection with a crime. We suspect that the rival advocate might have hired his supporter’s friends to murder Tamil Selvan,” the police said.

 Efforts are on to nab the trio.

