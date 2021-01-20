Attempt to make the ‘black spot’ on Ring Road a safe zone

It has witnessed nine fatal accidents and 25 non-fatal accidents in six years

Nine fatal accidents and 25 non-fatal accidents in six years have made Vaikkom Periyar Nagar – Madurai Ring Road junction a major black spot in the city. As part of making this junction safe for road users, the City Traffic Police have taken a series of measures.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Sugumaran led officials from other related departments in inaugurating new facilities like zig-zag barricades and three sign boards cautioning vehicle users on Ring Road to restrict the speed to 30 kmph at the junction. The boards bring the attention of the vehicle users to ‘accident zone,’ ‘30 kmph speed restriction’ and ‘go slow’.

“These measures will help slow down the vehicles on the Ring Road and prevent collision with vehicles that perpendicularly crosses the highway from Vaikkom Periyar Nagar Road to Avaniyapuram Road,” said Mr. Sugumaran.

The Deputy Commissioner also suggested to Independent Engineer in Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation S. Ramachandran to put up a high-mast light at the junction to provide more visibility at night.

He also asked officials to consider moving the junction from a perpendicular position to 100 metres away on both sides to make it safe for the vehicle users.

Mr. Ramachandran said proposals for constructing flyovers at Mandela Nagar junction and Chintamani junction were under consideration.

Police officials sought street lights on the entire stretch of Ring Road that runs in city limits to avoid accidents and contain criminal activities. Pamphlets were distributed among the road users on ways to prevent road accidents.

Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) A. Tirumalai and Mariappan, and Regional Transport Officers S. Selvam (North) and M. Singaravelu (South) were also present.