ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to lay siege to furniture showroom

Published - August 13, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the ongoing attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and their detention along with the boats, the May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom having its headquarters in Sri Lanka.

As the protesters affiliated to May 17 Movement and a few other outfits tried to lay siege to a Sri Lanka-headquartered furniture showroom here, the police picked up May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi and others.

 After they were released, the protesters left the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US