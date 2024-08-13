Attempt to lay siege to furniture showroom

Condemning the ongoing attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and their detention along with the boats, the May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom having its headquarters in Sri Lanka.

As the protesters affiliated to May 17 Movement and a few other outfits tried to lay siege to a Sri Lanka-headquartered furniture showroom here, the police picked up May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi and others.

After they were released, the protesters left the spot.

