GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt to lay siege to furniture showroom

Published - August 13, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Members of May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the ongoing attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and their detention along with the boats, the May 17 Movement attempted to lay siege to a furniture showroom having its headquarters in Sri Lanka.

As the protesters affiliated to May 17 Movement and a few other outfits tried to lay siege to a Sri Lanka-headquartered furniture showroom here, the police picked up May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi and others.

 After they were released, the protesters left the spot.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.