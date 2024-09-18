ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to hack Sub-Inspector of Police; Four, including three from Kancheepuram held with ganja, sword

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested four persons, including three from Kancheepuram district, for allegedly attempting to murder Sub-Inspector of Police in Palayamkottai.

 Sources in the police said a police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai Taluk Police Station, Prithviraj, was conducting a vehicle check on Palayamkottai – Seevalaperi Road on Tuesday night to curb smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products.

When the police team stopped two bikes with four persons, one of them tried to hack Mr. Prithviraj with a sword which he had kept in a bag. The police team overpowered the foursome.

 During interrogation, the police found that they were S. Dinesh, 21, K. Ananthan, 20 and S. Guna, 20, all from Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district, and their associate Kaviyarasan, 20, of Tirunelvel Town. The police also seized unspecified quantity of ganja, a sword and two bikes from them.

 They were grilled by the police to ascertain the purpose behind their presence in Palayamkottai in the odd hours and their association with Kaviyarasan. Police suspect that they might have indulged in smuggling of ganja and that they were supplying the narcotic substance possibly purchased in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana to their buyers here.

 Further investigations are on.

