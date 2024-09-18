GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt to hack Sub-Inspector of Police; Four, including three from Kancheepuram held with ganja, sword

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested four persons, including three from Kancheepuram district, for allegedly attempting to murder Sub-Inspector of Police in Palayamkottai.

 Sources in the police said a police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai Taluk Police Station, Prithviraj, was conducting a vehicle check on Palayamkottai – Seevalaperi Road on Tuesday night to curb smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products.

When the police team stopped two bikes with four persons, one of them tried to hack Mr. Prithviraj with a sword which he had kept in a bag. The police team overpowered the foursome.

 During interrogation, the police found that they were S. Dinesh, 21, K. Ananthan, 20 and S. Guna, 20, all from Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district, and their associate Kaviyarasan, 20, of Tirunelvel Town. The police also seized unspecified quantity of ganja, a sword and two bikes from them.

 They were grilled by the police to ascertain the purpose behind their presence in Palayamkottai in the odd hours and their association with Kaviyarasan. Police suspect that they might have indulged in smuggling of ganja and that they were supplying the narcotic substance possibly purchased in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana to their buyers here.

 Further investigations are on.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.