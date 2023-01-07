ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to circulate fake currency notes foiled; one held in Virudhunagar district

January 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized a few bundles of fake currency notes printed in 500 denomination from a dwelling in Vendurayapuram, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district and detained a woman in this connection on Saturday.

The police were alerted following a complaint from a vendor in the bazaar that a woman gave a fake 500 ‘currency’ note after buying fruits.

Immediately, when a team checked, they were convinced that the currency was fake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When they interrogated the woman, she identified herself as Subbuthai (50) of Vendurayapuram and said that she had got the note from another woman near her locality.

When the team visited her house, they found the woman had stashed several bundles of currency notes in her house.

After registering a case, the police detained the woman and a team has been formed to investigate the case. A senior officer said that it looked like a network of people had planned to circulate these fake notes utilising the festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US