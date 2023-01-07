HamberMenu
Attempt to circulate fake currency notes foiled; one held in Virudhunagar district

January 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized a few bundles of fake currency notes printed in 500 denomination from a dwelling in Vendurayapuram, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district and detained a woman in this connection on Saturday.

The police were alerted following a complaint from a vendor in the bazaar that a woman gave a fake 500 ‘currency’ note after buying fruits.

Immediately, when a team checked, they were convinced that the currency was fake.

When they interrogated the woman, she identified herself as Subbuthai (50) of Vendurayapuram and said that she had got the note from another woman near her locality.

When the team visited her house, they found the woman had stashed several bundles of currency notes in her house.

After registering a case, the police detained the woman and a team has been formed to investigate the case. A senior officer said that it looked like a network of people had planned to circulate these fake notes utilising the festive season.

