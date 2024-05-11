Attempt to bury woman’s body near Kodai Road in Dindigul, two held

Two persons were arrested when they allegedly attempted to bury a young woman’s body at Pallapatti Pass near Kodai Road four-way lane early on Saturday.

The Madurai district highway patrol police, on suspicion, intercepted a four-wheeler and found the body kept on the rear side and informed Ammayanayakanur police since the area came under their jurisdiction.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Indra Kumar, 31, of Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district and his friend Diwakar, 28, had killed the woman, Princy, 27, wife of Arun Stalin Vijay of Palladam in Tirupur district.

It is said that Diwakar and Princy worked in a private company and were involved in an illicit relationship for the last two years. As the woman demanded jewellery and cash, Diwakar decided to eliminate her. He reportedly called Indrakumar to come in a vehicle from Mudukalathur.

On Friday, Diwakar showed Princy a gift box and asked her to close her eyes and open it. As she was doing was, he strangled her to death in the presence of Indrakumar and the two men decided to dispose of the body on the four-way lane in the night.

It is said that while Indrakumar drove the four-wheeler, Diwakar followed him on his two-wheeler from Palladam. They planned to dispose of the body at an isolated location. They crossed Dharapuram, Oddanchatram and finally stopped near Pallapatti Pass. While they were digging a pit with a crowbar, the patrol police came in and inquired, which unravelled the crime.

The body was sent to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the . two men were being interrogated, police said.

