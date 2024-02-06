Attempt to bribe Corporation Commissioner; 3 picked up

February 06, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Junction police have picked up three persons and are on the lookout for one more who allegedly tried to bribe Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao on Monday evening.

Sources in Tirunelveli Corporation said four persons affiliated to a company executing a drinking water project for bringing the Tamirabharani river’s surface water from the Ariyanayagipuram check-dam to the urban civic body came to the Commissioner’s Office in the Corporation’s administrative office on Monday evening.

When they allegedly tried to bribe the Commissioner, he alerted Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy, who, in turn, directed the Inspector of Police, Tirunelveli Junction Police Station, Ponraj, to rush to the spot.

While one of them, who is identified as Ashok Kumar, director of the company, managed to escape with the cash before the police could arrive at the spot, his assistant manager Sakthivel and supervisors Anand Babu and Mohamed Anees were nabbed and taken to the police station for interrogation.

“We’ve collected the CCTV footages from the Corporation premises to check the veracity of the complaint filed by the Corporation Commissioner. Efforts are on to nab Ashok Kumar also,” said the police sources.