Attempt on life of two murder case accused

Madurai
Tirumangalam Taluk police are on the lookout for an armed gang that tried to bump off two brothers, accused in the murder of a minor girl, on Tirumangalam-Usilampatti Road on Monday afternoon.
The police said that A. Madhu (27) and A. Mathivanan (27), twin brothers, were arrested in connection with a rape and murder of the girl.
When the duo were coming back after attending a court hearing, a car knocked down their bike near Kandukulam bridge. Even as they fell down, an armed gang tried to attack them.
While one of them escaped from the scene, Madhu was attacked with sharp weapons. He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.
The police said that the cousin of the murder case victim, Kasi, had attacked the brothers with his associates.
