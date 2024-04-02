ADVERTISEMENT

Attacked with beer bottles, man dies near Sholavandan

April 02, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

 A gang murdered P. Perumal, 60, of T. Vadipatti, by hitting him with beer bottles on his head and injured his son Santhana Kumar, 27, at Sholavandan on Monday night. 

The police said that the deceased had an illicit relationship with the wife of one of the accused and both families had enmity. 

When the father and son were going to Nagari, the accused, along with his brother, brother-in-law and a few others, waylaid and attacked them with beer bottles and bricks at around 10 p.m.

Though Perumal was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sholavandan, the doctor declared him brought dead. Santhana Kumar was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. The Sholavandan police have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder against the gang.

