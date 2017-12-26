Armed gang attacks youth

A gang of armed robbers allegedly attacked a 28-year-old entrepreneur near his house in Narayanapuram here and stole around ₹ 32,000, two expensive mobile phones and identity cards from him on Sunday night.

The victim, S. Yogesh of Bank Colony First Street, who runs a non-vegetarian eatery in Iyer Bungalow area, has been admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital with cut injuries.

According to the police, Yogesh used to return home midnight every day after closing his restaurant around 11.30 p.m. On Sunday night, while he was returning home, a few strangers coming on two-wheelers collided with his bike intentionally, in which he fell down.

Soon, they attacked him and stole the bag he was carrying, which reportedly had cash and mobile phones. They also allegedly stole cash and identity cards from his wallet, police said.

As Yogesh tried to run towards his house, which was nearby, the gang allegedly attacked him with knife and other weapons.

Based on the complaint by Yogseh’s father G. Soundarajan, the Tallakulam police registered a case of robbery on Monday.