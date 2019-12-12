‘Attack’ Pandi shifted to Madurai prison

MADURAI

‘Attack’ Pandi, a life convict in the Madurai Dinakaran office burning case, the prime accused in the murder of Pottu Suresh and a close confidante of former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, was shifted from Palayamkottai Central Prison to Madurai Central Prison on Wednesday.

When the State informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court of the development on Thursday, Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira closed a petition filed by ‘Attack’ Pandi, who had sought a transfer to the Madurai prison.

In his petition, ‘Attack’ Pandi had claimed that he was suffering from poor health. He had said that he was facing trial in a criminal case before the IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, and had to travel 340 km to Madurai and Palayamkottai to attend the trial.

He had said his doctors advised him against travelling for long hours given his current health condition. On a petition he had filed earlier seeking a transfer to the Madurai prison, the IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, passed an order to transfer him to Madurai Central Prison. However, Palayamkottai prison authorities failed to comply with the order, he had said.

He had sought a direction to the Palayamkottai prison authorities to follow the order of the IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai, and transfer him to the Madurai prison.