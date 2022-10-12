Attack on two transwomen: hunt on to nab two

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kazhugumalai police are on the lookout for two persons who assaulted two transwomen and shared on social media the video of them attacking the victims.

The video clip showed two persons assaulting transwomen sitting at a secluded place even as one of the two accused partially cutting the hair of one of the victims with a blade. He is heard saying that these people (transwomen) were spoiling the youth.

“We don’t know about the incident that took place a month ago. When the accused shared it with our people, I came to know and tweeted the video,” said Grace Banu, a transwoman and activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

On seeing the tweet, Inspector General Police, South Zone, Asra Garg obtained details from Ms. Grace and directed the police to investigate the incident.

The Kazhugumalai police are investigating.