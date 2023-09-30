ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on secularism has increased, says SDPI State president

September 30, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The attack on secularism has increased and there was a need to safeguard it, said the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State President Nellai Mubarak.

Addressing mediapersons in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Mubarak said that the BJP government at the Centre was targeting people based on religion. He condemned the NIA and said that the investigation agency was targeting Muslim youth and harassing them constantly by conducting frequent searches in the name of investigation. He urged the State government to intervene in the matter.

He said that the Madrasas which were associated with patriotism were being labelled as terrorism hubs by the BJP government. In order to safeguard secularism, Mr. Mubarak said that the SDPI had planned to conduct a conference in Madurai ‘Vellatum Madhasarbinmai’ in December.

He urged the State government to take necessary steps to release the prisoners who were languishing in prisons for a long period. He also urged the State to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of dengue. 

