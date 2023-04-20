Attack on prisoners: Police seek convict ward at Virudhunagar Govt. Medical College Hospital

April 20, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The murderous attack on two prisoners, who were admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, has underlined the need to set up an exclusive convict ward to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

An armed gang that entered the common ward on the fourth floor of the hospital started attacking K. Yuvaraj (29) and I. Vignesh (29) of Dindigul district, who were accused in the murder of one Chinnathambi on March 2 in retaliation to the murder of their friend Guna in 2022.

Yuvaraj and Vignesh were arrested and remanded in Virudhunagar District Jail. However, they were shifted to the hospital for treatment of the injuries they had suffered during an attack by their opponents.

With no convict ward in the newly-constructed hospital, the duo were put in the common ward along with other patients on March 22 and were under treatment since then.

A team of police, led by Dindigul Sub-Inspector of Police Palselvam, was on guard duty. On Tuesday, an armed gang entered the ward on the pretext of selling tea and sprayed chilly powder on the police before starting to attack the duo.

The duo tried to run away, but the armed men chased them. The police personnel, however, managed to secure the prisoners and prevented further attack by the gang.

“Since it was a common ward, the armed police hesitated to open fire,” Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said.

The police have asked hospital Dean J. Sangumani to set up a convict ward.

“The convict ward has to be fully protected by jail authorities. If we get clearance from the State government, we are ready to establish an exclusive convict ward with access control. The access to the ward for doctors and nurses would be given only by the jail authorities,” Dr. Sangumani said.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar police are on the lookout for the assailants.