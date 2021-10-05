Attack on farmers in UP was a premeditated murder: Congress

‘What happened there can very well happen against anyone in the country’

The attack on farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh was a premeditated murder, charged Congress leader and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil.

Participating in a protest here on Tuesday against the farmers’ death after a car ploughed through a group of farmers, Mr. Senthil said that the incident happened after Union Minister Ajay Mishra made an inflammatory speech against the protesting farmers. Charging that it was barbaric attack on the farmers, Mr. Senthil compared this with that of violence that erupted after prolonged peaceful protests by minorities against Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi.

“It was instigated through anti-social elements. In a similar way, the farmers, who have been protesting for around a year in a very peaceful manner, have been attacked,” he said.

He alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had tacit support from the Centre. Stating that the attack was unprecedented, he said what had happened against the farmers in Uttar Pradesh could very well happen against anyone across the country.

The agitators also condemned the arrest of party leader Priyanka Gandhi who was kept under preventive arrest when she went to console the family members of the victims. “No laiddown procedures for preventive arrest was followed in her case,” he complained.

Party leaders Manikandan and Satishkumar were present.

Ramanathapuram

A similar protest by Congress cadre was held in Ramanathapuram. The party’s district secretary, Chelladurai Abdullah, led the protest.

He said that the Modi government was functioning in an autocratic manner and was not bothered about any protests from any quarters. The mowing down of farmers reportedly by the Union Minster’s son was brutal, he said.

Condemning the house arrest of Ms. Priyanka, Mr. Abdullah said that the Congress cadres will not rest till their leader was allowed to meet the family members of the victims.