BJP adopting attention diversion tactics: Vasan

The BJP had been making several announcements that “were not liked by people” in order to suppress its failures and divert attention of people from sensitive issues in many States, said TMC leader G.K. Vasan.

Talking to press persons at Palani on Wednesday, he said that unemployment was high in the country and tense situation prevailed on borders. Moreover, sensitive issues were taking places in the States ruled by the BJP. To suppress these facts and divert attention of the people, the BJP-led Central government had been making announcements like the ban on beef, he said.

The Centre should withdraw the ban. The BJP was trying to magnify the food issue and politicise it. The BJP would not succeed in its attempt as “it lost confidence and trust of people,” he added.

Reacting to a question, Mr. Vasan said that the Centre should ban online trading of medicine. At present, it was an offence to sell medicines without prescription. It would be very dangerous to allow sale of medicine online.

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajendra Balaji should not politicise milk adulteration issue and create panic among people. Instead, the government should take a stern action against violators and implement stringent norms to supply high quality milk.

Mr. Vasan condemned the attack on research scholar in IIT-M.