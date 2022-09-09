Attach additional coaches to Pandian Express: PIL plea

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 09, 2022 21:23 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from Southern Railway on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authority to attach additional coaches to the Pandian Express, a superfast overnight express operated between Madurai and Chennai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a response from Southern Railway on a petition filed in 2016 by advocate R. Rajaselvan of Dindigul district. The petitioner Rajaselvan had sought a direction to Southern Railway to attach additional unreserved general coaches, unreserved coaches for women and differently abled persons to the Pandian Express.

He said that earlier the Pandian Express had 24 coaches. Following the introduction of the German Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in 2016, the total number of coaches were reduced to 22 coaches. During the weekends and festivals, the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns increases. If additional coaches are added, passengers can travel in a convenient manner, the petitioner said. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.

