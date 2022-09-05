ATM cards given to 538 girl students

Minister for Commericial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributes assistance to girl students under the newly launched ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam’ in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed bank passbooks and ATM cards to 538 girl students under the newly launched 'Pudhumai Penn Thittam' at Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women near here on Monday.

The scheme has been rolled out under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the scheme in Chennai on Monday under which girl students who studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII and wish to study in government, government-aided and private colleges would be eligible to receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000, stated a press release.

The Minister also inaugurated 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools, as part of the event.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan, MLA (Madurai South) M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Social Welfare Officer Nalina Rani and others were present.