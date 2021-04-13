ATM card theft: bail denied to accused

13 April 2021 21:40 IST

Madurai

Principal Sessions Judge P. Vadamalai dismissed the bail plea of a man from Madurai who is said to have been involved in the theft of ATM cards. The court was told that at least 16 such cases were pending against the petitioner.

The court dismissed the bail petition of K. Thambiraj who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in February. The Thirumangalam police had booked a case against the petitioner. However, the petitioner claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner had helped a person withdraw money from an ATM centre. He withdrew ₹ 5,000 each four times continuously. After the amount was withdrawn, he handed over the ATM card to the person.

Only after a month when the person checked his bank account did he realise that ₹ 78,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account by using the ATM card. The person also realised that the ATM card that was returned to him was not his.

The court took into account the nature of the offence, the modus operandi and the previous antecedents of the petitioner. It also took into account the fact that he was the main accused in the case and dismissed the bail petition of the petitioner.