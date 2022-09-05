Athoor Kamarajar dam overflows for the second time this year

For the next 8 months, there will be sufficient water supply in Dindigul, says Corporation Commissioner

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 05, 2022 21:46 IST

The Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul district overflowed for the second time this year, due to the recent rain along the western ghats, on Monday.

The dam, with a maximum water level of 23.5 feet, receives water through Koolaiyar and Kodaganar river that flows through the hilly areas of Adalur, Panrimalai, and Pullaveli, Thandikudi respectively in the western ghats.

The level rose to 22.5 feet on Sunday and reached its maximum and overflowed around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The main dam as well as the baby dam were to the brim and subsequently overflowed. The surplus water will be diverted to Kodaganar river, said an official. Previously, the dam overflowed on January 1.

The dam acts as the main source of drinking water to Dindigul Corporation and wayside panchayats including Athoor, Vakkampatti, Pithalaipatti, Pillaiyarnatham, Chinna Pallapatti and Periya Pallapatti.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the overflowing had ensured sufficient water supply to Dindigul for the next eight months from now. “Dindigul Corporation draws 15 million litres per day (mld) for use and 5 mld for wayside villages,” he noted. He also said that the water level of the dam decreased to 15 feet due to harsh summer during May.

