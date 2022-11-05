Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul overflows for the fourth time this year

Due to heavy rain in catchment areas, Athur Kamarajar dam near Dindigul overflows on Saturday.

The Athoor Kamarajar dam in Dindigul district on Friday overflowed for the fourth time this year, thanks to the continuous showers recorded along the Western Ghats.

Previously, the dam overflowed on January 1, September 5 and October 19.

The maximum water level of the dam is 23.5 feet, which benefits four hilly areas consisting of Thandikudi, Pullaveli, Panrimalai and Adalur of the Western Ghats.

The water level rose to 22 feet on Thursday, and with the heavy rain on Thursday night, the surplus water overflowed around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the overflow had ensured steady water supply to Dindigul Corporation, municipalities and nine wayside panchayats including Athoor and Vakkampatti for at least six months. Further, the surplus water diverted to Kodaganar river would also benefit the farmers in surrounding areas.