‘Athoor dam can supply water till June 15’

With the storage of 4.9 feet of water in Athoor reservoir, the prime source of supply for Dindigul, there will not be any problem in drinking water distribution till June 15, said officials at a review meeting here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Forests Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan said that with copious rain last year during the northeast monsoon, the reservoir had a good storage. Many ooranis and farm ponds near Dindigul had conserved water, helping in recharging the water table in the arid region. The Athoor dam water catered to 28 of the 48 wards in Dindigul, while the remaining areas were served by Cauvery integrated drinking water project. So there would not be a water crisis this summer.

After the meeting, when it was pointed out by the media about a flaw in the water supply, officials admitted attributed it to a burst in the pipeline near taluk office. The Minister asked the Commissioner to set it right at the earliest.

Through the Cauvery project, 11 mld was supplied to the town and the supply would be streamlined within a week by laying a 25-metre-long steel pipe in place of a worn pit pipe near the taluk office0.

To a query on supply of vegetables to residents during the lockdown, the officials said 65 vehicles had been deployed for the purpose.