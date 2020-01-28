Athikulam channel turns into a sewage carrier

Madurai

Athikulam channel on Melur Main Road, opposite the flower market in Mattuthavani, has become a depository of trash and sewage. Owing to public neglect, this channel which drains into Vandiyur tank has layers of plastic waste and garbage - all on a bed of nauseating sewage.

There is an indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the channel, which runs through Athikulam, Pudur and finally reaches Vandiyur tank, said B. Sudha, a shopkeeper.

“The channel runs for about five km and garbage from all these areas gets accumulated here. Madurai Corporation officials removed garbage from this portion of the channel a month back. But their efforts turned futile as people continue to dump waste,” she said.

Due to the lack of a well-organised underground drainage system, untreated sewage from residences is directly discharged into the channel, complained T. Rajkumar, an autorickshaw driver. “A stench of sewage hangs thick in the air throughout the day and makes it impossible to go near the channel,” he adds.

“There is wild growth of water hyacinth in Vandiyur tank, which usually thrives on sewage water,” said S. Elamuhil, Project Executive with Dhan Foundation’s CURE.

Vandiyur tank is a major source for recharging groundwater. But, continuous discharge of sewage into the tank will pollute the groundwater, he added.

“Ideally, the source of sewage discharge into the channel has to be arrested. If not, a sewage treatment plant must be set up to treat sewage and then it should be discharged into the tank,” said Mr. Elamuhil.

A senior Corporation engineer said that due to a burst in a pipeline that leads to Karpaga Nagar pumping station, the civic body officials were forced to discharge sewage into the channel. “Repair works are under way and the issue will be sorted out soon,” the official said.

Also, necessary action will be taken to arrest the discharge of sewage into the channel, the official added.