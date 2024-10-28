‘Athens is the Madurai of the West,’ says Madras High Court Chief Justice hailing Madurai’s rich cultural heritage

Hailing Madurai for its rich cultural heritage, the Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram said that Athens in Greece was the Madurai of the West and not the other way round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai, the city that never sleeps, the city of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the famous jasmine flower and the jallikattu. Madurai boasts of several other heritage and legacies to speak of, he said.

“I have had the good fortune to visit this glorious city many times, which was known for its history, culture and tradition. It is the land where one gets to experience the kindness of people, and the enriching culture transforms every soul that visits this pious land,” he said during the welcome accorded to him at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by office-bearers of the Bar Associations at the High Court, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked the advocates for their warm welcome and said, “It will be our collective responsibility to add to the glory of this court and maintain it. Each one of us owes the responsibility to add to the richness of this institution.”

Both the Bombay High Court and the Madras High Court were chartered High Courts which hold high values and tradition. He was the seventh judge from the Bombay High Court to become the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, he said, adding that he was aware of the greatest traditions and values of the Madras High Court.

High Court Judges at the Madurai Bench, advocates, Registry, court staff and others were present. This was the Chief Justice’s first visit to the Madurai Bench after his elevation as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Following the welcome address, a Division Bench of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard public interest litigation petitions and other matters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.