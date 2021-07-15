Madurai

Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated

Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan at the Atal Tinkering Lab in Sundararajapuram Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Thursday.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab - a robotics Lab - at Madurai Corporation Sundararajapuram Higher Secondary School, here on Thursday.

The lab was inaugurated with the funds from the Union government. There are robotics labs already in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Corporation Higher Secondary school, Elango Corporation Higher Secondary school, E. V. R. Nagammaiyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary school, Kasthuribai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary school and Ponmudiyar Corporation Higher Secondary school.

The Atal Tinkering Lab will have laptops, 3D projectors, printers and other equipment. The lab will be useful to improve several skill-sets of around 550 students from Classes 6 to 12.

The Commissioner also checked the science projects that the students had displayed.



