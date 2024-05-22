ADVERTISEMENT

At least 50 persons injured in jallikattu held at Manamadurai

Published - May 22, 2024 09:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

At least 50 persons were injured at the jallikattu event held in Kattikulam at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.

A total of 800 bulls and 400 bull tamers participated in the jallikattu organised by Thiruvettai Ayyanar Temple. Bulls and bull tamers from Sivaganga district and the neighbouring districts participated in the event. At least 16 of the injured persons were referred to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The best bull tamers and the owners of the best bulls were given prizes that included gold coins, silver coins, cots, bureaus, cycles, utensils and cash amount. The arrangements were made by the villagers.

