At last, K. Pudur industrial estate gets new roads

After 10 years of riding through poorly built roads, residents of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) estate in K. Pudur will finally wake up to new paths.

A total of ₹5.2 crore has been allocated under the Central government’s Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) for laying of roads, street lights, storm water drains and rainwater harvesting systems.

Work has already begun and at the entrance of the industrial estate, SIDCO Executive Engineer A. M. Baskaran said. A total of 2.8 km of concrete roads and 1.6 km of bitumen roads will be laid.

For growth and development of small and medium industries, Central government funds the setting up of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) like processing units and invests in industrial development at estates. Tamil Nadu has received approval for 39 industrial development projects - the highest in the country - according to the Development Commissioner Website of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This is one such project.

The Central government will fund 60% of the works, while the State government pitches 30%. Members of the industry association inhabiting the estate will contribute 10%. Madurai SIDCO Branch Manager, K. Sasikala, said that work started one week ago. “We hope that transportation will be made easier - easing trade and commute,” she said.

A. Paramasamy, president, Resident Association of the Industrial Estate, hopes that all the roads will be laid because they are in a bad shape.

“They should do a good job of laying the roads and constructing drains. They must also ensure that households are connected to the underground drainage and not to the storm water drain,” he said.