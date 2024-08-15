At gram sabhas, villages near Kappalur toll plaza pass resolution to shift toll plaza to Melakottai

During the gram sabha meeting held on 78th Independence Day in Madurai, several panchayats surrounding Kappalur toll plaza unanimously passed a resolution deciding to shift the toll plaza to Melakottai.

The ongoing issue of people’s protest against Kappalur toll plaza near Tirumangalam has once again been brought to the fore during the gram sabha.

R. Kannan, panchayat president of Kappalur, said, in a bid to register the people’s opposition once again against the toll plaza, the decision was taken for the third consecutive time.

Though at previous two grama sabha meetings, similar resolutions were passed, this recent resolution passed after a series of protests, they believed would create an impact on the decision-making body, he added.

“The least we can do on our part is to use all ways of opposition and this is one such way of reflecting the power of democracy at the grassroots level,” he noted.

Similarly, in Thoppur panchayat where the AIIMS is to come up, a resolution was passed to shift the toll plaza to previously designated location near Melakottai.

Sekar, Panchayat president, Thoppur, said, using the special gram sabha meeting, the decision was taken to register our opposition regarding the Kappalur toll plaza.

“Though several attempts were made in the past to push our demands, nothing seemed to reach the ears of authorities, but this time, by passing a resolution, a decision reflecting the people’s mindset, would plausibly influence the authorities”, he said.

Hameed Raja, Kappalur toll gate opposition organisation, said, other panchayats like Uchapatti, Virusangulam, Dharmpathupatti, Thanakkankulam, Koothiyarkundu, etc., located in both Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram taluks passed similar resolutions for shifting of the toll plaza.

Biodiversity Management Committee

At the gram sabha meeting held in Kambur panchayat located near Melur, public discussed about the need to regularise meetings under the Biodiversity Management Committee which would do the work of comprising comprehensive information on availability and knowledge of local biological resources, their medical or any other uses.

Selvaraj, a social activist said, the committee constituted in every local body was focused on promoting conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity including preservation of habitats, conservation of land races, folk varieties, domesticated stocks and breeds of animals and micro-organisms and chronicling of knowledge relating to biological diversity.

Adding to this, he said, “To ensure the protection of biodiversity in every region, the committee helps in working towards that. So, we demanded to constitute the members which has not been done yet.”

Govt. school enrolment

At the gram sabha meeting held at Vadapalanji panchayat near Tirupparankundram, to encourage more students to study in government schools, house taxes for new entrants were paid by the panchayat president.

M.Vanni Selvi, panchayat president, said, while they followed this in the previous panchayat to educate parents about the importance of education and the value of government schools, this time, motivated parents enrolled about 45 students in the five government schools located in the panchayat.

“I paid about ₹12,000 from my salary to motivate parents to enrol their children in government schools. To enhance this, we have planned to bear water tax in the following gram sabha meetings,” she added.

Madurai district Collector M. S. Sangeetha headed the gram sabha meeting at Vellaripatti panchayat near Melur.