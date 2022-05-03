Asthma Day observed

THOOTHUKUDI

World Asthma Day, the first Tuesday of May, was observed at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

This year’s theme is ‘closing gaps in asthma care’ as India has around 20 million cases including the children. As trachea is getting affected due to allergy, smoking, toxic fumes and other infections to cause asthma, patients should get screened in case of symptoms. The medical college hospital has established proper facilities to detect asthma, which can be managed through nebulizer in the initial stage.

“Moreover, we’ve got good medicines, breathing exercises and physiotherapy to treat asthma. In intensive cases, we’ll have to admit the patient in the hospital,” said Dean D. Nehru, TKMCH.

Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani was present.