New Collector assumes office

Theni

16 June 2021 22:48 IST

K.V. Muralidharan assumed office as Collector of Theni district here on Wednesday.

Prior to this post, he was posted as Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. He has also served as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited and Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare Association.

Later, he inspected the Disaster Management Control room functioning in the Collectorate. He chaired a meeting with officials from various departments to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising