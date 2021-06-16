Madurai

New Collector assumes office

K.V. Muralidharan assumed office as Collector of Theni district here on Wednesday.

Prior to this post, he was posted as Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. He has also served as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited and Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare Association.

Later, he inspected the Disaster Management Control room functioning in the Collectorate. He chaired a meeting with officials from various departments to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 10:49:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/assumes-office/article34834274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY