Asst. Professor booked for making derogatory comments

February 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Professor, S. Sathyasekaran (42), of Government Arts College in Paramakudi has been booked for sexual harassment based on a complaint from a girl student.

According to police, an audio clip of a telephone conversation of Sathyasekaran of History Department with one of his girl students went viral on Tuesday. The Assistant Professor is accused of making derogatory comments about other girls and also making casteist remarks.

Based on the complaint preferred by the girl student with the All Women Police Station, Paramakudi, Sathyasekaran has been booked for using abusive language, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

