Association seeks revocation of suspension order on 50 fireworks units in Virudhunagar

December 30, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Meenampatti Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association has sought revocation of the suspension order issued against 50 fireworks units licensed by District Revenue Officer.

In a memorandum to Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, its president G. Vinayakamoorthi said that the licences of 50 fireworks units were suspended for violating safety measures before the 2023 Deepavali festival.

The suspension has affected the livelihood of hundreds of workers. Besides, the units were unable to repay the loans they had got from banks.

Private moneylenders from whom the licensees had borrowed money were putting pressure on them for repayment of loans.

The association said that the fireworks units would also lose their credibility among the buyers of their goods for which they would have placed their orders.

Hence, the association has sought the Collector’s intervention in revoking the suspension order.

