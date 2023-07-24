Association seeks appointment of assistive translators

July 24, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers has urged the State government to appoint assistive translators in all District Collectorates, Police Commissionerate, District Police Office and Government Medical College Hospitals and Government Headquarters Hospitals to help the hearing impaired people coming to these places to get their grievances redressed.

In a petition submitted to Deputy Collector (Training) Sheeja here on Monday during the weekly grievances day meeting, the petitioners said the hearing impaired could not air their grievances or health issues properly as others could not understand their sign language properly. Hence, the government should appoint well-trained assistive translators so that their actual grievances could be understood properly and redressed at the earliest.

Besides regularising the services of the physically challenged appointed in government offices on consolidated pay, 1% reservation in government jobs should be reserved for differently abled candidates and similar reservation ensured in private sector companies also.

Free house sites should be given to physically challenged persons and the monthly assistance being given to the hearing impaired hiked to ₹5,000, said the petitioners who also staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate before submitting the petition.

Similar petitions were submitted in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi District Collectorates by members of the association.

Plea for patta

A group of people from Pettai Nehru Nagar under Ward 18 of Tirunelveli Corporation submitted a petition seeking patta for the land on which they had built their houses.

The petitioners said they were living in Nehru Nagar for the past 50 years and were working in the erstwhile South India Cooperative Spinning Mill in Pettai, which was closed down after it became a sick unit. After the closure of the spinning mill, they were working as daily wage labourers to feed their families.

“Since we are promptly paying the taxes payable to Tirunelveli Corporation, we have been given power, drinking water and underground drainage connections. However, we have not been given patta for the land on which we have built our houses 50 years ago, which are now in dilapidated condition. Hence, we cannot avail loan to rebuild our houses or get the houses under the government’s free housing scheme. As the State Government has planned to given house site pattas as part of the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the district administration should initiate steps for giving patta to us,” P. Natarajan, a petitioner, said

