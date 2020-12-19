Association opposes restriction

19 December 2020 19:11 IST

Madurai

The Motor Vehicle Emission Testing Centre Association opposed the restriction of buying equipment for their centres from only three companies in the State, which was imposed by the State Transport Commissioner.

Its president R. Ramakrishnan told reporters here on Saturday that there are 26 companies in the State that manufacture equipment for vehicle emission testing centres after getting clearance from Automotive Research Association of India and International Centre for Automotive Technology based on The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

However, only three of these companies had been permitted to sell the equipment, he added.

This decision had increased the cost of equipment, he said.

The government has decided to set up 3,000 vehicle emission testing centres across the State. But, emission testing centres will have to spend additional money due to restriction to buy equipment only from three companies. As a customer, we had the right to choose the company from where we would like to buy the equipment, he said.

Whenever members of the association initiate setting up a new vehicle emission testing centre with the equipment approved by the Central government, the transport department officials orally reject the equipment purchased from the centre. However, the transport department officials do not give it in writing that they reject the equipment, he said.

Therefore, the association urged the transport department to cancel the restriction of purchasing equipment from three companies. There are no such restrictions imposed in other States, he said.

The association will extend its support for the lorry owners’ protest scheduled for December 27.