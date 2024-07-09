ADVERTISEMENT

Association condemns violence against Muslims in northern India

Published - July 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Minorities People Welfare Association stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Tamil Nadu Minorities People Welfare Association staged a protest here on Tuesday condemning the repeated attacks against members of Muslim community in the northern parts of the country.  

The protesters said that the BJP government during in its last two terms in the government was instrumental in staging various attacks against the minorities, particularly Muslims, targeting them based on their food choices and attires.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest Lok Sabha election displayed the people’s choice against BJP and allies for their ‘anti-minorities policies.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The BJP government claimed they will regain power by winning the majority number of seats, but election results made them realize they are losing popularity among people,” said N. Ganesan, district president of the association. 

He pointed out the various recent attacks against the minorities in Chhattisgarh, Aligarh, Madya Pradesh, Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat and others where the Muslim people were allegedly targeted and killed for possessing beef.  

“Despite losing their majority mark, the BJP government has started acting violently against people who seem to have not voted for them,” Mr. Ganesan said.  

Killing minorities and bulldozing their houses have become a regular affair for the current union government, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US