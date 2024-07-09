GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Association condemns violence against Muslims in northern India

Published - July 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Minorities People Welfare Association stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Minorities People Welfare Association stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

Members of the Tamil Nadu Minorities People Welfare Association staged a protest here on Tuesday condemning the repeated attacks against members of Muslim community in the northern parts of the country.  

The protesters said that the BJP government during in its last two terms in the government was instrumental in staging various attacks against the minorities, particularly Muslims, targeting them based on their food choices and attires.  

The latest Lok Sabha election displayed the people’s choice against BJP and allies for their ‘anti-minorities policies.’

“The BJP government claimed they will regain power by winning the majority number of seats, but election results made them realize they are losing popularity among people,” said N. Ganesan, district president of the association. 

He pointed out the various recent attacks against the minorities in Chhattisgarh, Aligarh, Madya Pradesh, Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat and others where the Muslim people were allegedly targeted and killed for possessing beef.  

“Despite losing their majority mark, the BJP government has started acting violently against people who seem to have not voted for them,” Mr. Ganesan said.  

Killing minorities and bulldozing their houses have become a regular affair for the current union government, he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.